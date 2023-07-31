5 die, 7 hurt as clashes erupt at Lebanon refugee camp

Beirut, July 30
Clashes erupted on Sunday in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon, killing at least five persons and wounding seven, Palestinian officials said.
UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, put the death toll at six, and Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said two children were among those wounded.
Palestinian officials said the fighting broke out after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead.
Later, Islamist militants assassinated a Palestinian military general from the Fatah group and three escorts, another Palestinian official said. — AP
