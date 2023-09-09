5 ex-cops convicted in UK for racist messages on Rishi Sunak, royals

PTI

London, September 9

Five former Metropolitan Police officers have pleaded guilty to sending grossly offensive racist messages on WhatsApp against British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and late Queen Elizabeth II, among others, between 2020 and 2022.

All five officers retired from the police force between 2001 and 2015.

According to court reports, the charges against them were heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday, when it emerged that the messages involved jibes against Indian-origin politicians such as Prime Minister Sunak and former Home Secretary Priti Patel and also the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to the charges, some messages shared in the WhatsApp chat group also referenced other senior royals, such as Prince William and his wife Kate and politicians, such as Pakistani-origin former health secretary Sajid Javid.

“The racist and discriminatory content of these messages is absolutely appalling and, given the defendants once served as police officers, we recognise that this case may further damage confidence in policing,” said Commander James Harman, who leads the Met Police's Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

“Colleagues across the Met will be disgusted to know that these men once served in the force and will be pleased to see the outcome today [September 7]. I hope this case also demonstrates our commitment to take all allegations of criminality and misconduct seriously, investigate those reports thoroughly and where we have evidence of discrimination and abuse to bring criminal charges against individuals wherever we can,” he said.

Scotland Yard said the officers involved served in various parts of the Met Police throughout their careers and had all spent time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Peter Booth, 66, of Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to four counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met Police in April 2001.

Robert Lewis, 62, of Camberley, Surrey, pleaded guilty to eight counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met Police in May 2015.

Anthony Elsom, 67, of Bournemouth, Dorset, pleaded guilty to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met Police in May 2012.

Alan Hall, 65, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, pleaded guilty to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met Police in June 2015.

Trevor Lewton, 65, of Swansea, has been charged with one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in August 2009.

A sixth former Met Police officer, Michael Chadwell, 62, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages and is expected to stand trial. The sentences in the case will be handed out at a later date.

The charges under Section 127 (1) of the UK's Communications Act 2003 followed a BBC investigation in October last year that prompted a probe by the Met Police's Directorate of Professional Standards.

