5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

Five Indian students were killed and two others injured in a fatal accident near Toronto in Canada on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced today.

Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance. @MEAIndia — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) March 14, 2022

Reports from Canada said that the students were killed in a fatal collision between a van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Quinte West. An official statement by local police identified the victims as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar. Police said that the victims were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash.

The victims range in age from 21 to 24 years old and provincial police say they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas, according to a report in cp24.com. They were travelling west in a passenger van on Highway 401 Saturday morning when they collided with a tractor trailer at around 3:45 a.m, the report added.

Police say two other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, but did not update their conditions.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid.