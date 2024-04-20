Karachi: 5 Japanese escape unhurt, 1 killed in Pakistan suicide blast

PTI

Karachi, April 19

Five Japanese nationals working for Suzuki Motors had a lucky escape but their private security guard was killed when their van was targeted by a suicide bomber and a gunman here in Pakistan’s port city on Friday, in the latest terrorist attack on foreign nationals in the country.

Chinese nationals targeted earlier Between March 16 and March 26, insurgents in the restive Balochistan province claimed to have carried out three terror attacks, mostly targeting Chinese nationals

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed the attack on Gwadar port built with Chinese help. However, Japanese nationals working in Pakistan have not been the target of any such attacks

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar said the two terrorists, who were already waiting for the van on the road near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, attempted to hit the vehicle carrying Japanese nationals.

“All five Japanese remained safe,” he said of the attack which took place at an upscale community in Karachi early morning. The suicide bomber was killed in the attack while an accomplice was gunned down by police. A private security guard accompanying the Japanese national died after succumbing to his injuries while two bystanders were also injured, Dawn News quoted officials as saying.

“The Japanese nationals were on the way to the Export Processing Zone from their residence in Zamzama, Clifton,” he said. The Japanese nationals were working with Pakistan Suzuki Motors, reports said.

Jinnah Hospital officials said three people were brought to the facility in critical condition. One of the injured, a 45-year-old security guard, succumbed to his injuries while another injured was shifted to the ventilator, Geo News quoted the hospital administration as saying The administration said one more injured person is receiving treatment at the hospital.

