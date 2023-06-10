5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkiye

Ankara, June 10
An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers, Turkiye’s defence ministry said.
The explosion occurred early on Saturday in the district of Elmadag, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. AP
