5 killed in Texas shooting, three in Philadelphia

Texas, April 29

As many as eight people died in shootings at Texas and Philadelphia.

Five people, including an eight-year-old child, were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, a media report stated on Saturday, citing local police and authorities.

The shooting took place late on Friday evening and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added. Officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s office received a call about harassment from Cleveland at around 11:31 pm local time but when they reached the scene they found several victims who had been shot.

The police did not disclose the identity of the victims or their possible relationship to the suspect, but said that they were all from Honduras, the report said. The shootings all took place in one home, with four victims declared dead at the scene and the fifth declared dead after being taken to the hospital, the report added.

Three people were killed and another injured in a shooting in a Philadelphia residential neighbourhood on Friday, the authorities said. Responding officers found one victim on the front porch of a house and another just inside the home, while the third victim was on the sidewalk, authorities said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, and their names have not been released. The police found a gun at the scene but did not say if it was used in the shooting. No arrests have been made yet in the case. — Agencies

Doorbell prank

A Southern California man accused of killing three teenage boys by intentionally ramming their car after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him has been found guilty on Friday of murder