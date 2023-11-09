5 members of 2 Indian-origin families killed in Oz mishap

PTI

Melbourne, November 8

Five members of two Indian-origin families in Australia, including two children, were killed when a luxury SUV ploughed into a packed outdoor dining area of a pub here, leaving the Indian community devastated.

Vivek Bhatia (38), his son Vihan (11), Pratibha Sharma (44), her daughter Anvi (nine) and partner Jatin Chugh (30) died after the BMW mounted a kerb and hit patrons on the front lawn of the Royal Daylesford hotel on Sunday evening, a newspaper reported.

Sharma and her family were enjoying a holiday with family friends, Bhatia and his son Vihan, who died instantly in the crash, while Bhatia's 36-year-old wife, Ruchi, and six-year-old son Abeer were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the report said.

Abeer was initially in critical condition with broken legs and internal injuries but has since been stabilised.

There are many others, including a baby, who were injured in the accident and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the white BMW Sports Utility Vehicle was interviewed by the police in hospital following the crash.

The unnamed man, a 66-year-old from Mount Macedon, is yet to be arrested or charged.

