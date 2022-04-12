New York, April 12
Five people were shot on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.
Further details were not immediately available.
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 shot, unexploded devices found at New York subway station
Preliminary information indicates suspect wearing a construc...
Retail inflation soars to 17-month high of 6.95 pc in March as costlier food items pinch
Reserve Bank has been tasked by the government to keep infla...
Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'
Warring takes a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning...
'Good news soon for people of Punjab', says CM Bhagwant Mann after 'successful' meeting with Kejriwal
Together we will change Delhi, Punjab and the entire country...
Made-in-India Dornier plane takes off for first commercial flight
Accompanied by senior government officers, Scindia and Rijij...