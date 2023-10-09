 5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack : The Tribune India

  • World
  • 5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

Israeli security stand in position on a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel October 8, 2023. Reuters



Jerusalem, October 9

Fighting continued in southern Israel early Monday after the government declared war and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas.

Special forces soldiers were brought in to try to retake four Israeli sites held by Hamas following its unprecedented weekend incursion, which officials said involved as many as 1,000 fighters. The militants blew through a fortified border fence and gunned down civilians and soldiers in Israeli communities along the Gaza frontier during a Jewish holiday.

The rampage included an assault on a crowded music festival where authorities had removed about 260 bodies by Sunday.

Israel struck back with airstrikes including one that flattened a 14-story tower that held Hamas offices. At least 700 people were reported killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza. Thousands were wounded and some 123,000 displaced people in Gaza were in shelters, the U.N. said.

Here are some key takeaways from the conflict:              

What does the war declaration mean?

Israel has previously carried out major military campaigns in Lebanon and Gaza that it portrayed as wars, but without a formal declaration.

The declaration gives the green light for Israel to take “significant military steps” against Hamas. But a major question was whether Israel would launch a ground assault into Gaza, a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties.

Israel hit more than 800 targets in Gaza by Sunday, its military said. That included airstrikes that leveled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave's northeast corner.

Hamas had been using the town as a staging ground for attacks, Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters. There was no immediate word on casualties, and most of the community's population of tens of thousands likely fled before the bombardment.

The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which participated in Saturday's attack, said it was holding more than 30 Israelis among dozens of captives in Gaza. He said they would not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are freed.

What has been the response from the US and other nations?

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel. The deployment — which also includes a host of ships and warplanes — underscores the concern that the United States has in trying to keep the conflict from growing.

Preliminary reports indicated at least four U.S. citizens were killed in the attacks, and seven more were missing, a US official said.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting about the situation and took no immediate action on a US demand that its 15 members condemn the Hamas attack.

Russia's UN ambassador told The Associated Press that long-stalled negotiations between the two sides need to resume. China's ambassador said it was important to come back to a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine live side-by-side.

But US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said the ongoing violence needed to be dealt with first.

Germany's development minister said her country would review its aid for Palestinian areas.

In Iran — a longtime supporter of Hamas and other militant groups — senior officials praised the incursion. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Sunday.

Egypt spoke with both sides about a potential cease-fire, but an Egyptian official said Israel was not open to a truce “at this stage.”

A policeman in Egypt opened fire Sunday on Israeli tourists in the city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian, authorities said. The U.S. embassy in Cairo urged Americans in the country to take precautions as the attack could be related to c lashes between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Is anything being done to protect civilians?

The number of displaced Gazans staying at schools converted into shelters jumped by tens of thousands, to some 123,000, the UN said. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit but there were no casualties amid heavy shelling and airstrikes in different parts of the crowded territory of 2 million people.

Associated Press video Sunday showed a large crater in the middle of the school.

 “Schools and other civilian infrastructure, including those sheltering displaced families, must never come under attack,” UNRWA said in a statement.

Cease-fires have stopped major fighting in past rounds of conflict but have always proven shaky. Each agreement in the past has offered a period of calm, but the deeper, underlying issues are rarely addressed, setting the stage for the next round of airstrikes and rockets.

What prompted the attack?

Hamas officials cited long-simmering tensions, including a dispute over the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque sacred to both Muslims and Jews. Competing claims over the site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, have spilled into violence before, including a bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021.

In recent years, Israeli religious nationalists — such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister — have increased their visits to the compound. Last week, during the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli activists visited the site, prompting condemnation from Hamas and accusations that Jews were praying there in violation of the status quo agreement.

Hamas also has cited the expansion of Jewish settlements on lands Palestinians claim for a future state and Ben-Gvir's efforts to toughen restrictions on Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Tensions escalated with recent violent Palestinian protests. In negotiations with Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations, Hamas has pushed for Israeli concessions that could loosen the 17-year blockade on the enclave and help halt a worsening financial crisis.

What has been happening recently in a divided Israel?

The eruption of violence comes at a difficult time for Israel, which is facing the biggest protests in its history over Netanyahu's proposal to weaken the Supreme Court while he is on trial for corruption.

The protest movement accuses Netanyahu of making a power grab. That has bitterly divided society and unleashed turmoil within the military, which hundreds of reservists threatening to stop volunteering to report for duty in protest.

Reservists are the backbone of the army, and protests within the ranks have raised concerns about cohesion, operational readiness and power of deterrence as it confronts threats on multiple fronts. Netanyahu called up “an extensive mobilisation of reserve forces” Saturday. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

2
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

4
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

5
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

6
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

7
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

8
India Air Force Day

IAF Chief Chaudhari unveils new ensign of Air Force, says need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic strategic environment

9
Sports

Ind vs Aus: Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leaves everyone embarrassed

10
Haryana

Three drown in chemical tank at factory in Haryana's Panipat

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should UT Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi’s AQI improves

At cop’s pathshala, poor children get free basic education

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Hoshiarpur worst hit with 698 dengue cases

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated