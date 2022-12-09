50-pence coins carry King Charles’ portrait

London: The first coinage featuring King Charles III will start to appear in circulation at post offices around the UK from Thursday, with millions of the new 50-pence coins bearing the new monarch’s portrait given out as change to customers. PTI
Lahore opens its first transgender school
Lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab government has opened the first transgender public school here in the provincial capital in its bid to empower transgenders in society. Earlier, the government had set up three transgender schools in Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan. PTI
US presidential award for Krishna Vavilala
Houston: US President Joe Biden has recognised Indian-American and a longtime Houstonian, Krishna Vavilala, with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, the nation’s highest honour for his contributions to his community and the country at large. PTI
South Korean army retires famed scout dog
Seoul: The South Korean Army retired a scout dog, famed for his role in locating a missing teenager in 2019, from surveillance duty due to old age on Thursday, officials said. IANS
A floating nativity designed by Francesco Orazio in Venice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...