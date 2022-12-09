50-pence coins carry King Charles’ portrait

London: The first coinage featuring King Charles III will start to appear in circulation at post offices around the UK from Thursday, with millions of the new 50-pence coins bearing the new monarch’s portrait given out as change to customers. PTI

Lahore opens its first transgender school

Lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab government has opened the first transgender public school here in the provincial capital in its bid to empower transgenders in society. Earlier, the government had set up three transgender schools in Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan. PTI

US presidential award for Krishna Vavilala

Houston: US President Joe Biden has recognised Indian-American and a longtime Houstonian, Krishna Vavilala, with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, the nation’s highest honour for his contributions to his community and the country at large. PTI

South Korean army retires famed scout dog

Seoul: The South Korean Army retired a scout dog, famed for his role in locating a missing teenager in 2019, from surveillance duty due to old age on Thursday, officials said. IANS

A floating nativity designed by Francesco Orazio in Venice.