50 pilot whales die at Scotland beach

London: More than 50 pilot whales have died in Scotland after being stranded on a beach on the Isle of Lewis — the largest mass stranding in the country in decades. Reuters
India contributes Rs 1mn for promoting Hindi
United Nations: India has contributed USD 1 million as part of a voluntary contribution to the United Nations to promote the use of the Hindi language in the world organisation and to foster inclusive dialogue and understanding, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers