50 pilot whales die at Scotland beach

London: More than 50 pilot whales have died in Scotland after being stranded on a beach on the Isle of Lewis — the largest mass stranding in the country in decades. Reuters

India contributes Rs 1mn for promoting Hindi

United Nations: India has contributed USD 1 million as part of a voluntary contribution to the United Nations to promote the use of the Hindi language in the world organisation and to foster inclusive dialogue and understanding, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Monday.

