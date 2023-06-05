500 children killed in war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PTI

Kyiv, June 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia’s war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.

He provided the number hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes.

The president said in a statement that “Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day”, killed the hundreds who had perished since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history,” he said.

Zelenskyy said it was impossible to establish the exact number of kids who were casualties due to the ongoing hostilities and because some areas are under Russian occupation.

“We must hold out and win this war!” the Ukrainian president said. “All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!” Rescuers found the 2-year-old’s body early Sunday while combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the suburbs of the central city of Dnipro.

The regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said five kids were among 22 people injured by Saturday’s attack.