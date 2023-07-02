52 endangered falcons released in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Following the 29th release of endangered Saker and Peregrine falcons earlier this month, the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme has rewilded a total of 2,211 birds to date. This year, 52 falcons — 23 Peregrine and 29 Saker — were released. The release confirms the UAE’s commitment to the programme, launched 29 years ago in 1995. The programme is implemented under the auspices of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency. ANI

East Timor independence hero Gusmao is PM

Dili: Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in on Saturday as Prime Minister of Asia’s youngest country after his party won the parliamentary election in May. Crowd cheered as the former guerrilla leader travelled by motorcade to the presidential palace in Dili, the capital, where he and his members of Cabinet were sworn into office by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fellow independence fighter during Indonesia’s occupation. AP