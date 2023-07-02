52 endangered falcons released in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Following the 29th release of endangered Saker and Peregrine falcons earlier this month, the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme has rewilded a total of 2,211 birds to date. This year, 52 falcons — 23 Peregrine and 29 Saker — were released. The release confirms the UAE’s commitment to the programme, launched 29 years ago in 1995. The programme is implemented under the auspices of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency. ANI
East Timor independence hero Gusmao is PM
Dili: Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in on Saturday as Prime Minister of Asia’s youngest country after his party won the parliamentary election in May. Crowd cheered as the former guerrilla leader travelled by motorcade to the presidential palace in Dili, the capital, where he and his members of Cabinet were sworn into office by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fellow independence fighter during Indonesia’s occupation. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...