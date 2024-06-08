At least 94 Palestinians are killed in heavy fighting in Gaza area around hostage rescue

Reuters

Jerusalem, June 8

An official at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah says at least 94 bodies have arrived during heavy fighting in central Gaza, and that more than 100 wounded have also arrived.

The hospital, one of the only hospitals still functioning in Gaza, has been currently operating via one power generator and could go out of service while dozens of injured are still on the streets, a spokesperson from the health ministry said in front of the hospital.

Israeli forces rescued four hostages alive in a special operation from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat on Saturday, the military said.

Israel said after the hostage release that it would continue fighting until all taken in the October 7 attack that started the war are freed.

