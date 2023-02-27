59 migrants dead in Italy

Rome, February 26

At least 59 persons died, including 12 children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast early on Sunday, authorities said.

The vessel, which sailed from Turkey and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, sank in rough sea conditions near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

The incident reopened a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently-elected right-wing government’s tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.

By Sunday afternoon the provisional death toll reportedly stood at 59 but was expected to rise, junior interior minister Wanda Ferro said in a statement. — Reuters