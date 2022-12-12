6.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Mexico

PTI

Mexico City: A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicentre was 2.5 miles (4 kilometre) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero. There were no immediate reports of damage. AP

Indian embassy in Nepal donates walking sticks

Kathmandu: First Secretary at Indian Embassy in Nepal, Sahil Kumar, on Sunday, handed over 950 white canes to Disabled Care Nepal, a non-government organisation (NGO). Kumar, who is also the secretary of BP Koirala Foundation (BPKF), handed over the canes to the president of the NGO for the aid of the visually impaired all across. ANI

India far ahead of China in IT: Chinese expert

Beijing: India’s IT sector, one of the mainstays of its economy, is much ahead of its Chinese counterpart in the global markets but the firms from China are catching up and doing well in e-commerce, autonomous driving, AI and cloud services, according to a top Chinese IT executive, Mike Liu.