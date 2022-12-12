6.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Mexico

Mexico City: A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicentre was 2.5 miles (4 kilometre) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero. There were no immediate reports of damage. AP
Indian embassy in Nepal donates walking sticks
Kathmandu: First Secretary at Indian Embassy in Nepal, Sahil Kumar, on Sunday, handed over 950 white canes to Disabled Care Nepal, a non-government organisation (NGO). Kumar, who is also the secretary of BP Koirala Foundation (BPKF), handed over the canes to the president of the NGO for the aid of the visually impaired all across. ANI
India far ahead of China in IT: Chinese expert
Beijing: India’s IT sector, one of the mainstays of its economy, is much ahead of its Chinese counterpart in the global markets but the firms from China are catching up and doing well in e-commerce, autonomous driving, AI and cloud services, according to a top Chinese IT executive, Mike Liu.
Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking
Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...
Air India nears historic order for 500 jets
Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...
J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary
BJP hails move, cites Hry database