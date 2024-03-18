6,000 TTP ultras in Afghanistan, alleges Pakistan

PTI

Islamabad, March 17

An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have taken shelter in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Special Representative to Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani has said, amidst terrorist attacks. Durrani was speaking at a programme hosted by an Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies. He said Pakistan’s peace talks with the TTP failed in the past because the group was neither ready to surrender nor swear allegiance to Pakistan’s constitution .

“If we include TTP militants’ families, the number goes up to 70,000,” Durrani said. The special envoy said it was apparent someone else was paying for their upkeep as the interim Afghan government could not afford the per-day expenditure of such a large number of people. The TTP has been attacking Pakistan’s security men.

