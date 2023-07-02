6.4 quake strikes Java, causes minor damage

Jakarta, July 1

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Java on Friday evening, injuring at least 10 persons, while one person died of suspected heart attack during the quake, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said.

The tremor caused minor damage to hundreds of houses, some offices, health and education facilities scattered in the region of Yogyakarta and Central Java province, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said on Saturday.

Indonesia’s geophysics agency said the quake hit at a depth of 25 km. — Reuters