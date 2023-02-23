6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes lightly populated part of Tajikistan

Beijing, February 23
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early on Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
It was 67 kilometres west of Murghob, Tajikistan, and 20 kilometres below ground, according to the US Geological Survey.
Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains.
The quake was strongly felt across the border in some areas of Kashgar prefecture and Kizilsu Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture in Xinjiang, but no casualties or damage has been reported so far, state media CCTV said, citing local information officers.
China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometres deep. Measurements by different agencies often differ. AP
