6.8-magnitude quake hits Taiwan

Taipei, September 18
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four persons inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
The 6.8-magnitude quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s south-eastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 km.— AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP