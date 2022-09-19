6.8-magnitude quake hits Taiwan

Taipei, September 18

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four persons inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

The 6.8-magnitude quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s south-eastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 km.— AP