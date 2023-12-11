6 dead after tornado wreaks havoc in Tennessee

Nashville: Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities. Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line. “Due to potential dangers from the weather, downed power lines, and debris, we (ask) that the community shelter in place and stay off the roadway,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. PTI
Swedish employee faces spying charges in Iran
Dubai: A Swedish national employed by the European Union faces charges in Iran of spying for Israel and ‘corruption on earth’, a capital offence under the country’s Islamic laws, Iranian news agency ISNA said on Sunday. Johan Floderus was detained in April 2022 while on holiday in Iran. Sweden’s foreign minister said on Saturday that his trial had begun. PTI
Jailed Nobel Prize winner’s kids to receive award
Helsinki: The children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi have accepted this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in a ceremony Sunday in the Norwegian capital. Mohammadi is renowned for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country, as well as fighting against the death penalty. Ali and Kiana Rahmani, Mohammadi’s twin 17-year-old children who live in exile in Paris with their father, will be given the prestigious award at Oslo City Hall. PTI
3 killed, 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting
Atlanta: A shooting in Atlanta killed three persons and left one victim wounded on Saturday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE in the city’s Buckhead district on Saturday. Police said three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital. Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the probe was on.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll
Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore; held
A sword and knife used in killings have been recovered, and ...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...