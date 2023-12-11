 6 dead after tornado wreaks havoc in Tennessee : The Tribune India

  6 dead after tornado wreaks havoc in Tennessee
6 dead after tornado wreaks havoc in Tennessee

A car buried under the rubble in Hendersonville, Tennessee. PTI



PTI

Nashville: Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities. Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line. “Due to potential dangers from the weather, downed power lines, and debris, we (ask) that the community shelter in place and stay off the roadway,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. PTI

Swedish employee faces spying charges in Iran

Dubai: A Swedish national employed by the European Union faces charges in Iran of spying for Israel and ‘corruption on earth’, a capital offence under the country’s Islamic laws, Iranian news agency ISNA said on Sunday. Johan Floderus was detained in April 2022 while on holiday in Iran. Sweden’s foreign minister said on Saturday that his trial had begun. PTI

Jailed Nobel Prize winner’s kids to receive award

Helsinki: The children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi have accepted this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in a ceremony Sunday in the Norwegian capital. Mohammadi is renowned for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country, as well as fighting against the death penalty. Ali and Kiana Rahmani, Mohammadi’s twin 17-year-old children who live in exile in Paris with their father, will be given the prestigious award at Oslo City Hall. PTI

3 killed, 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting

Atlanta: A shooting in Atlanta killed three persons and left one victim wounded on Saturday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE in the city’s Buckhead district on Saturday. Police said three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital. Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the probe was on.


