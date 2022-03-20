6 dead in Belgium as car runs into carnival revellers

Brussels, March 20
A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life threatening injuries.
The prosecutor’s office said in the early stages of the investigation there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.
A crowd of over 150 were gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some 50 km south of Brussels, at dawn for the start of celebrations of carnival, which had been abandoned for the previous two years because of Covid-19.
“A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert said.
Several dozen revellers were also more lightly injured.
The driver and a second person were arrested when their car came to a halt hundreds or metres further on.
The prosecutor’s office denied media reports that the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.
“What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.
King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo were expected in Strepy later Sunday. AP
