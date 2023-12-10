 6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee in US : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee in US

6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee in US

Tornado touches down around 2 pm, say Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a statement

6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee in US

A car is buried under rubble on Main Street after a tornado hit Hendersonville, Tennessee, US, on December 9, 2023. Photo: Andrew Nelles/USA Today Network via Reuters



AP

Nashville (US), December 10

Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people on Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities.

Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line, county officials said in a news release. And the Nashville Emergency Operation Centre said in a post on a social media account that three people were killed by severe storms there. Montgomery County officials said another 23 there were treated for injuries at hospitals.

Photos posted by the Clarksvillle fire department on social media showed damaged houses with debris strewn in the lawns, a tractor trailer flipped on its side on a highway and insulation ripped out of building walls.

“This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts in a statement. “The city stands ready to help them in their time of grief.”             

No other information about the victims was immediately available on Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 pm. A shelter was set up at a local high school.

Residents were asked to stay at home while first responders evaluated the situation. In a briefing shared on social media, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said there was extensive damage.

“So please, if you need help, call 911 and help will be on the way immediately. But if you can, please stay home. Do not get out on the roads. Our first responders need time and space,” he said.

Allie Phillips, who lives in Clarksville, said she was grabbing lunch when she began receiving notifications of the tornado that was quickly approaching her neighbourhood.

“It was excruciating watching the live stream and not knowing if my house was still there,” she said. “When we finally decided to leave, the road to my home was shut down because so many power lines were on the road and we had to take a detour.”  

Phillips said her home survived with minimal damage – noting that her daughter’s toys were banged up and that a neighbour’s dog kennel hit the back of her home – but she was saddened to see that her neighbour’s house was missing a roof and a home up the block had all but completely disappeared.

“This doesn’t happen enough that you’re ever prepared for it,” she said.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee, and said it planned to survey an area where an apparent tornado hit in Kentucky.

About 85,000 electricity customers were without power in Tennessee on Saturday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

The storm came nearly two years to the day after the National Weather Service recorded 41 tornadoes through a handful of states, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky. A total of 81 people died in Kentucky alone.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

2
Punjab

20 from Punjab and 22 from Haryana among 372 gentlemen cadets pass out of IMA-Dehradun

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

4
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

5
India

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'

6
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

7
Punjab

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

8
India Explainer

Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets

9
India

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

10
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse immigration

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Instead of addressing crucial issues, Canadian Government ha...

Karni Sena chief ‘s murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned d...

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP’s Bareilly

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP’s Bareilly

The accident occurred near Dubhaura village on Bareilly-Nain...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Law must come to rescue of good Samaritans, says Delhi High Court

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP