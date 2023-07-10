6 killed, 1 injured in kindergarten attack in China’s Guangdong province

July 10
A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday killing six people and injuring one, police said.
Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm (0420 GMT).
