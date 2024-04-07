6 killed as Russian missiles, drones strike Kharkiv city

Kyiv, April 6

Russian forces overnight attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least six persons and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, local officials reported.

Governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said missile strikes on the city damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars.

Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. “Russian killers continue to terrorise Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities,” he said.

The Russian military has not commented on the strikes, but said Ukraine on Saturday morning fired Vampire rockets at Russia. All 10 of them were shot down over Russia’s border region of Belgorod by air defence systems, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

On the ground in Ukraine, Russian forces were advancing, and pushing back against them was “difficult,” said Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Syrksyi said the situation in the Bakhmut area in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region was particularly challenging. He said Russian forces were carrying out offensive operations day and night, using assault groups with the support of armoured vehicles, as well as assaults on foot. — AP

