 6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

An earthquake leaves cracks on a road at Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Monday. Kyodo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

At least six persons died and water containing radioactive material spilled over at a nuclear power plant in western Japan after a series of earthquakes, with major ones of up to 7.6 magnitude, hit a wide area on the Sea of Japan near the country’s coast on New Year’s Day.

Amid tsunami fears, huge waves crashed into some seaside towns, sweeping away cars, inundating houses and damaging boats. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a major tsunami warning and evacuation orders for six of the country’s 47 prefectures (districts) with a 10-foot-high wave having swamped parts of Ishikawa.

Several regions in Russia’s Far East also remained on tsunami alert and fishermen from Vladivostok and Nakhodka were asked to immediately return to shore. In Japan, several train services, including the high-speed Shinkansen, were suspended and there were multiple cases of damage, fires and injuries amidst New Year celebrations.

According to the JMA, the major quake occurred at a shallow depth, registering a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Ishikawa prefecture where power went out in over 30,000 houses. The JMA has officially named it the ‘2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake’.

There were six cases of people being buried alive after houses collapsed in the worst-hit Ishikawa, which also saw a large-scale fire break out following the earthquake, said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at an emergency press conference. The fire broke out in a transformer at a nuclear power station, but it was extinguished and there was no further impact. No damage has been detected at other nuclear power plants though about 10 litres of radioactive material spilled over at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata prefecture. According to local media, two women were injured during evacuation in Fukui prefecture.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida called for an early assessment of the damage.

10-ft-high waves

  • 10-foot-high waves swamped parts of Ishikawa prefecture
  • Six persons died after being buried alive in Ishikawa
  • Several of the multiple quakes were of 7.6 magnitude

Relief op at Embassy

With 27,000 Indians in Japan, Indian Embassy in Tokyo has set up a control room and issued emergency numbers & email IDs for people to contact

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Japan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

3
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

4
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

6
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

7
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Diaspora

US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

9
Trending

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim hides his face as he gets clicked with 'good friend' Palak Tiwari on New Year Eve

10
World

Aimed at cutting migration, tougher international student visa norms come into force in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

3 shot, 5 hurt in Manipur’s Thoubal, curfew clamped again in 5 districts

3 shot, 5 hurt in Manipur’s Thoubal, curfew clamped again in 5 districts

Four vehicles torched, CM appeals for peace

Haryana doctors say govt agreed to some demands, positive on others

Haryana doctors say govt agreed to some demands, positive on others

The doctors' body says it is hopeful of a positive outcome a...

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala