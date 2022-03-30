6 Pakistani peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in Congo

Islamabad, March 30
Six Pakistan Army soldiers were among eight UN peacekeepers killed in a helicopter crash while on a UN peace mission in Congo, according to a statement here on Wednesday.
The Pakistan Army helicopter was deployed on peacekeeping duties with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and it crashed during a reconnaissance operation on March 29, Foreign Office said.
“There were eight UN peacekeepers, including six Pakistani troops, on board, none of whom survived the unfortunate crash,” it said.
The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
“We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of maintaining international peace and security,” the FO said.
It added that so far 157 of Pakistan's bravest peacekeepers have already fallen in the line of duty while serving in UN missions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...