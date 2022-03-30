6 Pakistani peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in Congo

PTI

Islamabad, March 30

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were among eight UN peacekeepers killed in a helicopter crash while on a UN peace mission in Congo, according to a statement here on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army helicopter was deployed on peacekeeping duties with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and it crashed during a reconnaissance operation on March 29, Foreign Office said.

“There were eight UN peacekeepers, including six Pakistani troops, on board, none of whom survived the unfortunate crash,” it said.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

“We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of maintaining international peace and security,” the FO said.

It added that so far 157 of Pakistan's bravest peacekeepers have already fallen in the line of duty while serving in UN missions.