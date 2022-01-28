6 patients sue utility over Fukushima radiation

PTI

Tokyo: Six persons who were children living in Fukushima at the time of the 2011 nuclear disaster and have since developed thyroid cancer filed a lawsuit on Thursday, demanding Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings pay 616 million yen ($5.4 million) compensation for their illnesses. AP

Kerala-born priest becomes England Bishop

London: An India-born vicar has been consecrated as Bishop in the Church of England. The Right Reverend Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, known as Saju, aged 42, was consecrated during a Eucharist service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Tuesday. Rev. Saju has spent the first half of his life in Kerala and at a Bangalore leprosy hospital, where his mother worked.