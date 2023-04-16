6 policemen killed in road accident in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

PTI

Karachi, April 16

Six policemen, who were returning home for the Eid holidays, were killed after their vehicle collided with a truck in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a media report said on Sunday.

The truck coming from the opposite direction hit the police vehicle, killing all six men on the spot on the Quetta-Karachi national highway in Wadh area of Balochistan province on Saturday night, Khuzdar SSP Fahad Khoso said.

“The police personnel were returning home for Eid after attending a course at police training college,” Khoso was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

In a separate incident, a shootout in Pakistan’s restive northwest claimed the lives of two soldiers and eight militants.

The Pakistani Army said on Saturday that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants during the raid on a hideout in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, the army said.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been responsible for the uptick in attacks against the country’s law enforcement agency officials.

#Pakistan