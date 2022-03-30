6 security personnel killed, 22 injured in terror attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, March 30
At least six security personnel were killed and 22 others injured on Wednesday in a terrorist attack on a security headquarters located inside a fort in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior police officer said.
The terrorists attacked FC line in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering south Waziristan, District Police officer Waqar Ahmed Khan said, adding that three attackers were also gunned down during the exchange of fire.
The injured had been shifted to the hospital, the officer said.
All roads leading to Tank district had been sealed and a search operation launched in the area to arrest the culprits, he added.
