6 Ukrainians killed in Russian strikes

Kyiv, October 15

Six persons have been killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine in the past 24 hours, local officials reported on Sunday. Two persons were killed and three more injured in Kherson after more than 100 shells bombarded the region over the weekend, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on social media.

Two guided bombs later hit key infrastructure in Kherson city, sparking a partial blackout and disruption to the area’s water supply, reported the head of the city’s military administration, Roman Mrochko.

Local officials said two more persons had died in the Donetsk area and that a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman had been killed by an airstrike that destroyed their home in the Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry announced that Ukraine had launched 27 drones in an overnight attack on western Russia of which 18 were shot down over the Kursk region, leading to speculation in the Russian press that the attack could have been targeting the nearby Khalino military airfield. — Agencies

Suggestions of war with US nonsense: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said suggestions that the US should prepare for a war against Russia and China were nonsense.

A US Congress panel on Thursday said the US must be ready for wars with Moscow and Beijing by expanding its forces.

