66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Tribune Web Desk

January 29

A man with 129 children—nine more on way—you may wonder it’s untrue. But it’s a fact. UK citizen Clive Jones claims to have fathered 129 children.

A retired math teacher from the UK claimed he was the "world's most prolific sperm donor", according to the Daily Mail, Jones, 66, has been donating sperm for nearly a decade using Facebook.

"I'm probably the world's most prolific sperm donor with now being at 138 'babies', well, 129 babies born, nine ongoing pregnancies. I might continue for another few years. Get to 150 anyway," he told Derbyshire Live.

Jones began donating sperm for free through Facebook because of the "happiness" it brings to families.

"I know of clinics and sperm merchants with greater numbers but they don't donate, but rather sell semen," he said. "I think people would understand more if they saw the messages I get and the photos of the babies with very happy mothers.

"I feel the happiness it brings. I once had a grandmother message me thanking me for her granddaughter," he said.

Jones told Derbyshire Live that he started donating sperm for free at the age of 58 - and chose Facebook to connect with families because he could not become an official donor. In the UK, sperm banks have an upper age limit of 45.

The 66-year-old has three children of his own. "I read in some newspapers the plight of some people that can't have children. Reading the newspaper, it explained how people were using Facebook to make arrangements."

Authorities, however, have issued a warning against Jones' activities. As per the rules of UK's Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, all donors and patients should be treated at licensed clinics.

"As the regulator of UK fertility treatment and research we don't have the powers to stop people from making their own arrangements for sperm donation but we do want to help them get the information and advice they need to make the best informed choices, which is why we always encourage both donors and patients to be treated at a licensed UK clinic," a spokesperson for Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

