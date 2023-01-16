 68 killed as Nepal plane crashes : The Tribune India

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport while landing

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

A rescue operation underway at the crash site in Pokhara. PTI



Kathmandu, January 15

Sixty-eight persons were killed when a Nepalese plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly opened Pokhara airport in Nepal on Sunday in the country’s deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years.

Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the banks of the Seti river between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

PM Modi expresses grief

Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board. The flight time between Kathmandu and Pokhara is 25 minutes.

4 of 5 Indians on board were on way to Pokhara for paragliding

Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25 | Bishal Sharma, 22 | Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27 | Sonu Jaiswal, 35 | Sanjaya Jaiswal

“So far, bodies of 68 people have been recovered from the crash site,” said an official at the Search and Rescue Coordination Committee of the CAAN. The bodies are yet to be identified, and efforts are on to recover four more bodies, he said. Officials late in the evening called off the search operations for the day, saying they will resume on Monday.

Those on board the twin-engine aircraft included three infants and three children, the CAAN statement said. The passengers included five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national.

Local TV footage earlier showed rescue workers scrambling around broken sections of the aircraft. Some of the ground near the crash site was scorched, with licks of flames visible. The weather had been clear and there was no immediate indication of what caused the crash.

Four of the five Indians, who were on board the plane, had arrived in Kathmandu on Friday, and were planning to participate in paragliding activities in the tourist hub of Pokhara, a local resident said.

The Indian embassy is in touch with the local authorities and is monitoring the situation, the mission said. “Our thoughts are with the affected families,” India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted and shared the helpline numbers of the Indian Embassy.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 claimed that the Yeti Airlines aircraft was 15 years old and equipped with an ‘old transponder with unreliable data’. There is no information about any survivor so far, said Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson at Yeti Airlines. “The weather was absolutely fine and the engine of the aircraft was also in good condition. We don’t know what has happened to the airplane,” he said.

However, some local media reported that the aircraft took a wider turn while attempting to land, which may have caused the accident. It was a new airport built under a Chinese soft loan and inaugurated just two weeks ago.

According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ held an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.

The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers has declared a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims. Prachanda has expressed grief over the crash and issued directions to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

The government has formed a five-member probe committee for investigation. The government has also directed that every domestic airline’s aircraft undergo rigorous inspection before taking a flight. Following the crash, the Pokhara International Airport was closed for the day for all incoming and outgoing flights.

The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29 when all 22 people onboard, including four members of an Indian family, were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district. — Agencies

Built with China loan, airport opened days ago

Local media in Nepal reported that the aircraft took a wider turn while attempting to land in Pokhara, which may have caused the accident. It was a new airport built under a Chinese soft loan and inaugurated just two weeks ago.

Panel to hold probe

The government of Nepal has formed a five-member probe committee under Nagendra Ghimire, former Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, to investigate the accident.

Deadliest crash in 30 years in Himalayan nation

July 1992: 113 killed in Thai Airways flight

September 1992: 167 die in Pakistan International Airlines flight

Courtesy: Aviation Safety Network data

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Ground frost could hit crops, say experts

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's aide in Himachal

DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days

Kangra DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP

MLAs put up power show during yatra

MLAs put up power show during yatra

'Corporation saadi banegi', late MP told Cong men in last meet

On the run, immigration firm owner in cops' net

Mann's wife celebrates 'Dhiyan di Lohri' at Talwann

Farm unions to block rail, road traffic today

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held