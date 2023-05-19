7.7 magnitude earthquake shakes far Pacific; tsunami forecast for Vanuatu, Fiji, New Zealand

AP

Wellington, May 19

A 7.7 magnitude quake has been recorded in the far Pacific.

The US Geological Survey said the quake on Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 37 kilometres deep.

That is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said waves up to 3 metres above tides were possible for Vanuatu.

Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.