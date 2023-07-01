7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Sindh province

Karachi, July 1
At least seven people were killed and 20 injured as two speeding buses collided in Pakistan's Sindh province, officials said.
A police official confirmed that the accident took place on Friday, the second day of Eid.
“One passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Lahore while the other one was going from Karachi upcountry when they collided due to speeding,” he said.
At least seven were killed and 20 injured in the collision near Moro in Naushero Feroze during the Eid holidays, SHO Nazim Bhutto said.
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and Naushera Feroze.
Earlier this month, seven people were killed and 42 injured when two passenger coaches collided near Nawabshah on a side road of Mehran Highway.
In April, nine people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a minivan near Keenjhar Lake in Sindh's Thatta district.
