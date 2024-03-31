7 killed, 30 injured in car blast in Syrian town near Turkish border

Amman, March 31
At least seven people were killed and thirty injured on Saturday in a car blast at a busy market place in the rebel-held Syrian town Azaz near the Turkish border, residents and rescuers told Reuters.
They said the blast occurred during peak late-night shopping after breaking of the fast during the Muslim month of Ramadan.
"It's timing comes with heavy congestion by shoppers," said Yaseen Shalabi who was near the site of the explosion shopping with his family.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The Arab-populated town run by Syrian rebel groups backed by Turkey opposed to Syrian President Bashar al Assad has been relatively quiet since it was hit by a car blast over two years ago.
Main towns in the northwestern border area have in recent years been frequently hit by bombings detonated in crowded civilian areas.
The civil defence forces said that at least thirty were wounded with some seriously injured transferred to local hospitals.
Residents and rebels in the mainly Arab-populated rebel-held northwest have long suspected the Kurdish led YPG who control large swathes of areas in northeast Syria and east of the Euphrates in northern Syria. Others blame groups loyal to Assad.
The YPG have long denied such claims. Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...