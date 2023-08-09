7 killed in Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian city

Kyiv, August 8
The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said on Tuesday, as officials accused the Kremlin's forces of targeting rescue workers.
Two Russian missiles slammed into the downtown area of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region that is partially occupied by Russia, on Monday evening, officials said.
The dead were five civilians, one rescuer and one soldier, Donetsk Gov Pavlo Kyrylenko said. The wounded were 39 civilians, including two children; 31 police officers; seven emergency workers; and four soldiers.
The Iskander missiles, which have an advanced guidance system that increases their accuracy, hit within 40 minutes of each other, according to Kyrylenko.
