 7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue : The Tribune India

7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue

Police located and shot the gunman

7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue

Victims of a shooting attack are covered on the ground near a synagogue in Jerusalem , Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

Jerusalem, January 28

At least seven people have been killed and three others injured in a shooting incident at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood of Jerusalem, police and medics have said.

The shooting took place on Friday evening in the northern part of East Jerusalem, they said.

“The terrorist arrived by car at a building used as a synagogue in the neighbourhood in the northern part of East Jerusalem and opened fire,” police said.

Police located and shot the gunman. A handgun apparently used in the attack was seized, they said.

Seven people were shot and killed and at least three others were wounded in a terror shooting attack, The Times of Israel newspaper said, quoting police and medics.

Police said the terrorist — a resident of East Jerusalem — was shot dead after he exited the car and opened fire on the officers while trying to escape on foot, the report said.

Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue services said its medics declared five victims dead at the scene, and another two victims were declared dead at hospitals in Jerusalem, it added.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking after visiting the scene, called the attack “one of the most severe we have known in years.” “Our hearts are with the families. I commend the police officers who took action so quickly. We must act with determination and composure. I call on people not to take the law into their own hands,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the cabinet would convene on Saturday, adding, “We have decided on several immediate steps that will begin tonight.” A woman in her 70s was listed in critical condition, a 20-year-old man in serious condition, and a 14-year-old boy in moderate-serious condition, MDA staff said.

The wounded were taken to the Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant was to soon hold a special situation assessment meeting with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, the head of Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet, and other security officials, his office said.

The attack came a day after Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians during a raid in the West Bank town of Jenin, nine of them in the army operation, in what was the bloodiest day in the Palestinian Authority (PA) controlled area in many years.

The IDF said its forces came under fire during a “counterterrorism operation to apprehend an Islamic Jihad terror squad” and shot several enemy combatants.

It claimed that the incursion targeted Islamic Jihad people who were allegedly behind attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Meanwhile, Galant alleged that the targeted people were planning “to conduct a terror attack in Israel”.

Islamic Jihad had vowed to take revenge “very soon” with its spokesperson Tariq Salmi saying that “the resistance is everywhere and ready and willing for the next confrontation”.

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Palestinian group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, vowed that Israel “will pay the price for the Jenin massacre”.

The Palestinian Authority suspended its ongoing coordination with Israeli security forces in response.

Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory shortly after midnight which were intercepted by Israel’s air defence system, an army spokesperson said.

Israel carried out air strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s weapons facilities, the army said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

2
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

3
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

5
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

6
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

7
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

8
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

10
Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string