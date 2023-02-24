7 shot at outside Philadelphia school in US

Philadelphia, February 24
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded on Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6pm in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood.
The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalised. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.
A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.
A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.
Philadelphia School Board president Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.
