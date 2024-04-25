7 teens linked to Sydney bishop stabbing held

Sydney, April 24

The Australian police arrested seven teenagers accused of following a violent extremist ideology in raids across Sydney on Wednesday to protect the community from a potential attack, officials said.

The seven, aged 15 to 17, were part of a network that included a 16-year-old boy accused of the stabbing of a bishop on April 15. Five other teenagers were still being questioned late Wednesday by the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team. More than 400 police officers executed 13 search warrants at properties across southwest Sydney. — AP