70 killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza: State media

Gaza, December 25
At least 70 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, reported the state-run Palestine TV.
Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry, said in a statement that the death toll is likely to rise as the airstrike on Sunday hit a crowded residential area.
He said Israeli forces are bombing the central region's main roads between camps, which obstructs ambulances and civil vehicles from reaching targeted locations, Xinhua news agency reported.
Local sources told the news agency that most of the killed were women and children, and it is currently difficult for local hospitals to receive more injured people.
Sources said that in addition to the al-Maghazi refugee camp, the Israeli army also attacked central Gaza's al-Bureij refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Younis.
The latest tally by the Gaza-based Health Ministry showed on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks has reached 20,424, and 54,036 others were wounded since the conflict broke out on October 7.
Meanwhile, a total of 15 Israeli soldiers were confirmed killed in Gaza over the past weekend, said the Israeli army, bringing to 154 the overall number of slain Israeli soldiers during its ground offensive in Gaza, which was launched in retaliation for a Hamas assault on October 7 that left about 1,200 Israelis killed and more than 200 captivated.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...