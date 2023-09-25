75 Ahmadi graves desecrated in Pakistan

Lahore, September 24
Nearly 75 graves and minarets of two places of worship belonging to the Ahmadi minority community have been demolished by policemen and radical Islamists in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a member of an organisation representing the minority community said on Sunday. Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan officer Amir Mahmood said, “The police under the pressure of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) desecrated 74 graves of Ahmadis by destroying their tombstones in Daska city of Sialkot district of Punjab, some 100 km from Lahore.”
Tension still gripped Daska as the TLP threatened to raze the minarets of a historic worship place of the Ahmadi community. The worship place, located in the old Daska city, was built before the Partition by Sir Zafarullah Khan, a member of the Pakistan Movement and the first foreign minister of the independent nation.
