8 die as building collapses in Brazil

Sao Paulo, July 8
An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, officials said. Rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Two young children, including an eight-year-old and a five-year-old, were listed among the victims. Four others were pulled out alive by 9:30 pm on Friday night, according to civil defence officials. The residential structure is located in Pernambuco state, in the Janga neighbourhood on the outskirts of Recife, the state’s capital. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
City had earlier recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 m...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record