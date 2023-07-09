8 die as building collapses in Brazil

Sao Paulo, July 8

An apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil on Friday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, officials said. Rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Two young children, including an eight-year-old and a five-year-old, were listed among the victims. Four others were pulled out alive by 9:30 pm on Friday night, according to civil defence officials. The residential structure is located in Pernambuco state, in the Janga neighbourhood on the outskirts of Recife, the state’s capital. — Reuters