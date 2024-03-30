8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

Mexico City, March 30
The bodies of eight migrants, apparently from Asia, were found after a boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, authorities said Friday.
Prosecutors in the southern state of Oaxaca said one survivor, an Asian man, was located. Based on preliminary investigations, the dead appeared to have been from Asia, they said.
The bodies were found near a beach in the town of Playa Vicente, which is about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Mexico's border with Guatemala. The causes of the boat accident were under investigation.
The area is a key route for migrants seeking to cross Mexico to reach the US border.
Most migrants travel by land, but some pay to make the journey by sea seeking to avoid immigration checkpoints inside Mexico.
AP
