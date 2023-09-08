800 rescued from floodwaters in Greece

Athens, September 7
More than 800 people have been rescued over the past two days from floods in Greece, the fire department said on Thursday, after severe rainstorms turned streets into raging torrents, hurling cars into the sea and washing away roads.
The rainstorms have also hit neighbouring Bulgaria and Turkiye, leaving 14 people dead in the three countries, including three people in Greece. Fire department spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis said swift water rescue specialists and divers from the department's disaster response units, as well as the Army, were participating in rescue efforts and were trying to reach remote areas despite roads having been washed away.
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said some areas received more than twice the average annual rainfall of Athens in the space of 12 hours. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in Tripura, SP in Uttar Pradesh
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...