9 cops killed in Balochistan suicide attack

Karachi, March 6
At least nine policemen were killed and 13 others injured on Monday when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into a police van in the restive Balochistan province in the latest attack on the security personnel in Pakistan.
The van carrying soldiers of the Balochistan Constabulary was hit by the motorcyclist laden with explosives in the mountainous region of Kunbri in Bolan, the police said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baloch insurgents and Islamic militants.
Senior Superintendent of Police Mahmood Notezai said the attack took place when the policemen were returning from Sibi to Quetta. “They were returning after completing security duties for the Sibi festival which ended yesterday,” the official said.
