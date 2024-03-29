 9 detained in Tajikistan in relation to Moscow concert hall attack: Russian state news agency : The Tribune India

  World
  9 detained in Tajikistan in relation to Moscow concert hall attack: Russian state news agency

9 detained in Tajikistan in relation to Moscow concert hall attack: Russian state news agency

A faction of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre of 144 people

A view shows the burnt-out Crocus City Hall following a deadly attack on the concert venue outside Moscow, Russia, on March 26, 2024. Reuters



Moscow, March 29

Nine people have been detained by Tajikistan’s state security service over suspected contact with the perpetrators of last week’s attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said on Friday.

“Nine residents of the Vakhdat district were detained for contact with the persons who committed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22,” the agency reported, citing information from an unnamed source in Tajikistan’s special services, who said that Russian security forces were also involved in the operation to detain the suspects. Vakhdat lies east of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

Those detained are also suspected of having connections with the Islamic State group, according to RIA Novosti.

A Moscow court also ruled on Friday that another suspect in the deadly concert hall attack — Lutfulloi Nazrimad — should be held in custody until at least May 22, pending investigation and trial. Russian independent news site Mediazona cited Nazrimad as saying in court that he was born in Tajikistan.

Nazrimad is the ninth suspect to face court.

Russian officials previously said that 11 suspects had been arrested, including four who allegedly carried out the attack. Those four, identified as Tajik nationals, appeared in a Moscow court on Sunday on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing.

Russia’s Investigative Committee additionally said Thursday it had detained another suspect in relation to the raid on Crocus City Hall, on suspicion of being involved in financing the attack. It did not give further details of the suspect’s identity or alleged actions.

A faction of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre. But Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have persistently claimed, without presenting evidence, that Ukraine and the West had a role in the attack.

The Investigative Committee statement said it has “confirmed data that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, which were used in preparing the crime”.

Ukraine denies involvement and its officials claim that Moscow is pushing the allegation as a pretext to intensify its fighting in Ukraine.

The death toll from the raid continues to rise, with the number of deaths increasing to 144 on Friday when a severely injured victim died in a hospital, according to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. 

