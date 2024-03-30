9 detained in Tajikistan over Moscow attack

Moscow, March 29
Nine people have been detained by Tajikistan's state security service over suspected contact with the perpetrators of last week's attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said on Friday.
“Nine residents of the Vakhdat district were detained for contact with the persons who committed the terrorist attack on March 22,” the agency reported, citing information from a source in Tajikistan's special services, who said Russian forces were also involved in the operation to detain the suspects. — AP
