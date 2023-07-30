9 killed in blast at Thailand fireworks warehouse

Bangkok, July 29

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine persons and wounded several others, officials said.

Sanan Pongaksorn, governor of the province of Narathiwas, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that at least 115 persons, many of them critically. He said about 500 to 800 persons who live nearby might have to be moved to a temporary shelter.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris. About 100 houses in the area were damaged, according to the department of disaster prevention and mitigation. — AP