9 killed in stampede at concert in Guatemala

Guatemala City, September 16
At least nine people were killed and nearly 20 were injured after a stampede at the end of a concert celebrating Guatemalan Independence Day in the western city of Quetzaltenango, the local Red Cross confirmed.
The incident took place on early Thursday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to its reports on social media, the Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters "stabilised more than 20 injured people and nine died at the scene." The stampede occurred at one of the exits of the fairgrounds at the end of the outdoor concert, and Guatemalan authorities are investigating the causes.
September 15 marks the 201st anniversary of the independence from Spain of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
